Musikfest Announces New Bus Services

Local officials announced Wednesday that new bus services will be available to attendees of this year’s Musikfest.

A new LANTA Gold Line route will run from North Side to SouthSide Bethlehem and will include stops throughout the festival. Starting Friday, Aug. 2, it will run Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1:40 a.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9:40 p.m. LANTA’s Blue Line route from Trexlertown to Easton and Green Line route from Whitehall to the Wind Creek Casino can also be used by festival-goers, along with the North South Transfer and Parking Garages shuttles within the city.

“LANTA is proud to be a partner in this project, bringing real-time bus tracking and ADA Shuttle Access to this event for the first time,” said LANTA Director of Planning & Scheduling AJ Jordan. “With our growing EBS Rapid Transit network, we aim to be a reliable option to get to and around Musikfest and other festivals in Bethlehem.”​

“We’re excited to partner with these stakeholders to introduce a new shuttle option that better utilizes our parking system, offering convenient and affordable access for festivalgoers.” said Bethlehem Parking Authority Executive Director Steven Fernstrom. “This aligns with our goal of efficiently moving people around Bethlehem, enhancing mobility, and ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for visitors.”

The new shuttle option will allow visitors to park in BPA garages and receive unlimited rides on the Gold, Blue and Green line shuttles operated by LANTA for an all-inclusive price of $15 per vehicle, per the release.​

The new services are the result of a partnership between the city of Bethlehem, the Bethlehem Parking Authority, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Historic Bethlehem, the SouthSide Arts District and ArtsQuest, which is the nonprofit parent organization responsible for operating Musikfest.

Known as the largest free, non-gated music festival in the U.S., Muskifest 2024 will take place at various venues around Bethlehem from Friday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

For more information about public transportation and parking options at Muskifest, visit Musikfest.org or LANTAbus.com.​

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.