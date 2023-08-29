Forbes Survey Ranks St. Luke’s Among Best Employers in Pennsylvania

St. Luke’s University Health Network is the top-ranked Lehigh Valley-based employer in Forbes magazine’s ranking of employers in Pennsylvania, which was published Tuesday.

SPONSOR CONTENT

Forbes said it partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at companies with at least 500 employees in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“Employee loyalty is a hallmark of organizations that do right by their workers and community,” Forbes said in the article about its findings.

Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more. All surveys were anonymous to encourage candor. As with all Forbes lists, companies paid no fee to participate.

Forbes’ best-in-state recognition is one of numerous employer-related distinctions St. Luke’s has earned recently.

Last month, St. Luke’s was named one of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes. St. Luke’s was the only employer in the Lehigh Valley to be named to the list and was one of only two healthcare employers in Pennsylvania to receive the designation.

“St. Luke’s works diligently to attract and retain female employees throughout every level of our organization,” Senior Vice President of Human Resources Evan Ochs said in reference to the best-employers-for-women designation. “Women have unique needs and skillsets, and St. Luke’s strives to support both. This recognition from Forbes is the latest confirmation that St. Luke’s is a caring organization that believes our employees are our most important asset.”

In a separate survey conducted in partnership with The Morning Call and other newspapers earlier this year, St. Luke’s was named a Top Workplaces 2023 nationally, in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey. St. Luke’s was the only healthcare institution in Pennsylvania and the third-highest ranked health care entity in the nation to be deemed a Top Workplace in 2023.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.