Residents’ Input Sought for Greenway Feasibility Study

If you live in Hellertown and are interested in the future of the borough’s park system, officials are hoping to hear from you.

The borough is currently conducting a survey to determine the future of parkland and other property it owns along the Saucon Rail Trail, and is seeking public input as part of a feasibility study being conducted by Barry Isett & Associates with assistance from the Wildlands Conservancy.

The online survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is available via a link on the borough website.

“A greenway is a linear corridor that connects people and places,” the introduction to the Saucon Creek Greenway Corridor Study and Master Site Plan survey explains.

It notes that the borough owns more than 85 acres between the trail and the east bank of the Saucon Creek, including property that is part of the Thomas Iron Works site, Water Street Park, the Hellertown Marsh, Grist Mill Park and Tumminello Park.

The input the study’s authors are seeking will help determine how the property is developed over the next 10 years, officials said.

Public input will also be gathered at an upcoming public meeting about the study; one of several that have already been held or are planned.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Hellertown Borough Hall and will include a presentation of the concept plans for the Saucon Creek Greenway Trail and Feasibility Study.

Attendees will be able to review the proposed plans and survey results, ask questions and provide feedback, and interact with the study’s design team.

The feedback that is collected “will guide the vision and development of the greenway into the future,” according to a news release about the meeting, which will also be conducted virtually.

The final plan that is developed with public input is expected to be presented in November.