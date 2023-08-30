Discover Hidden History of Bethlehem’s South Side on ‘Steeples & Steel’ Tours

Bethlehem’s South Side is now known as a youthful hub for the arts, education and technology, but the vibrant cultural scene that exists today rests on top of a layer of rich industrial history.

That history will be explored in four upcoming Steeples & Steel minibus tours presented by Northampton County, the National Museum of Industrial History and the nonprofit Steelworkers’ Archives, which is dedicated to preserving Bethlehem’s steel-making past.

Founded in the late 19th century, Bethlehem Steel eventually became the second largest steel producer in the United States, and a name that was recognized all around the world.

The company attracted thousands of European immigrants to South Bethlehem in the late 1800s and early 1900s, where ethnic groups established churches to serve their respective communities.

A beautiful church that was built at that time will be visited on each of the upcoming tours, which sometimes also stop at local cemeteries. Visits to the site of the former Bethlehem Steel plant and the Hoover-Mason Trestle, an elevated walkway that provides visitors with an up-close view of the blast furnaces that still dominate the South Side’s skyline, are also part of the tours.

Two tours will be held this Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fittingly for Labor Day weekend, the tours will highlight the sacrifices made by local steelworkers who helped build America like Les Clore, who is a Steelworkers Archives board member and the chair of its speakers bureau.

“People sacrificed a lot when you worked in the plant,” he said. In addition to dangers such as exposure to toxic chemicals and other types of industrial accidents, many Steel employees went years without seeing much of their kids, due the shift work that was required.

Clore recalled that his wife “kind of had to raise the kids” while he worked middle shift in the mold foundry, with Wednesdays and Sundays off rather than a full weekend due to the distribution schedule.

There was a positive side to the job, however.

Clore–a veteran–said the coworkers he had at Bethlehem Steel were like brothers in arms, and beyond the factory walls most workers also had close communities within their churches, where fellow congregants were likely to be steelworkers.

“The churches used to recruit workers for the Steel,” Clore noted. “Working in the steel was just like going to church.”

Attendees on Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. tour will visit Fritz United Methodist Church on Packer Avenue, which was built with money donated by General Superintendent and Chief Engineer of the Bethlehem Iron Company John Fritz (1822-1913). Attendees on the 1 p.m. tour will visit Packer Memorial Church, which is located nearby on the campus of Lehigh University.

Tickets are $30 per person, include lunch and may be purchased on the Steelworkers Archives website.

The lunches are designed to mimic the fondly-remembered “overtime lunches” Steel employees received if they worked four or more hours of overtime.

“You had your choice of ham, roast beef or tunafish and in the lunch you always got a pastry, a little cube of tiger cheese and an apple and an orange and a can of soda,” recalled Clore, who worked for Bethlehem Steel from the late 1960s until the company declared bankruptcy in 2001.

Each tour will leave from the National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Free parking is available in the lot located across from the museum.

If you can’t make either of the Sept. 2 tours, two more tours will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 16, when the 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. tours will visit two more of South Bethlehem’s religious landmarks: Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church (9:30 a.m.) and Cathedral Church of the Nativity (1 p.m.).

The next set of tours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 9:30 a.m. tour will visit St. John AME Zion Church and the afternoon tour’s stop is yet to be determined.

More information along with advance ticket sales will be available on the Steelworkers Archives website.