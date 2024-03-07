Police

Brass Knuckles Found During Probation Officer Visit: Police

by Josh Popichak
A Bucks County man is facing charges after police say he allegedly violated terms of his probation.

According to a March 7 news release from the Dublin barracks, the 39-year-old Milford Township man was allegedly found to be in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon–brass knuckles–during a March 4 visit by his probation officer.

Police said the probation officer also found the man to be in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms at a property on Milford Square Pike.

The news release said that charges have been filed against him in Bucks County District Court 07-2-05 in Quakertown.

