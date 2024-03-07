Police

Items Stolen from Richlandtown Home in Burglary, Police Say

by Josh Popichak
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a home in Richlandtown borough last month.

According to a news release from the Dublin barracks, the burglary occurred at a home on S. Main Street sometime between Feb. 2 and Feb. 27.

Police said the 84-year-old resident reported the burglary Feb. 27, when it was determined that “multiple things were taken out of the residence.”

The news release did not specify what type of items were stolen, but characterized the burglary as “no force.”

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

