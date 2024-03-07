Woman’s Purse Stolen During Walk at Park, Police Say

A woman who recently went for a walk in a local park came back to a nasty surprise when she returned to her vehicle.

A woman who recently went for a walk in a local park came back to a nasty surprise when she returned to her vehicle.

According to state police, the woman parked her car in the lot at Peppermint Road Park on Peppermint Road in Springfield Township Monday morning, and then went for a walk with her dogs.

When she returned to the car, troopers said she discovered that her purse had been stolen.

Although it’s unclear if the crime could be related to other incidents that have occurred in the area, Peppermint Road Park is less than five miles from Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township.

The latter park was recently the scene of two separate vehicle break-ins in which items were stolen, according to Lower Saucon Township Police.

The Peppermint Road Park case is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.