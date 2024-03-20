Award-Winning Journalist Terry Gross to Deliver DeSales Lecture

Gross has hosted the nationally-syndicated NPR radio program “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” since 1987 and has interviewed thousands of guests over the course of her career.

Award-winning journalist Terry Gross, who hosts the National Public Radio interview program Fresh Air, will deliver DeSales University’s 33rd annual Frank L. Marcon Lecture in April.

Gross began her radio career in 1973 in Buffalo, N.Y., and later joined WHYY in Philadelphia as a producer and host of Fresh Air, which was then a local interview show. In 1985, WHYY launched a weekly half-hour edition of “Fresh Air with Terry Gross,” which was distributed nationally by NPR.

Gross has hosted the nationally-syndicated program since 1987 and has interviewed thousands of guests over the course of her career. In addition to being the first non-drive-time show in public radio history to tally more than five million listeners a week, “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” has been the recipient of a Peabody Award (1993) and a Peabody Institutional Award (2022). Gross has been recognized with a Gracie Award in the category Outstanding Radio Personality from American Women in Radio and Television as well as the Edward R. Murrow Award for “outstanding contributions to public radio.” She is the author of the book, “All I Did Was Ask: Conversations with Writers, Actors, Musicians and Artists.”

The Frank L. Marcon Lecture will be held Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Billera Hall on the DeSales University Campus at 2755 Station Avenue in Center Valley. The event is free and open to the public with registration in advance.

The lecture is presented annually in memory of Frank L. Marcon, a prominent Lehigh Valley area businessman who served as a DeSales University trustee from 1966 until his death in 1982.

For more information about the lecture, or to register to attend, visit the DeSales University website.

