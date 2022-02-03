Southern Lehigh SD Says It is ‘Strong Partners’ With St. Luke’s

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Southern Lehigh School District released a public statement Thursday, after St. Luke’s University Health Network CEO and President Richard A. Anderson criticized its school board for the manner in which the hospital network was recently removed as a collaborator from the district’s COVID health and safety plan.

In the statement, the district blamed local media for reporting “inaccuracies” about the board meeting during which the decision was made to take SLUHN’s name off the plan and said it wants to improve communication with the health care network.

In his Jan. 31 letter to school board president Mary Joy Reinartz, Anderson cited a Jan. 25 Morning Call article about the meeting and told her he was “appalled at the tone of the comments from your School Board members and you at the (Jan. 24) meeting.”

Below is the full statement issued by the school district Thursday:

Southern Lehigh School District and St. Luke’s University Health Network are strong partners in supporting the health and wellness of our shared community, especially its children. Our organizations collaborate to meet the mental health challenges of Southern Lehigh students, train its student athletes, share information promoting wellness, and provide a wide range of other services in alignment with our organizations’ overlapping missions. St. Luke’s University Health Network has called into question Southern Lehigh’s commitment to this relationship and the high regard we hold for St. Luke’s based on a recent article in the local press. Leadership from Southern Lehigh School District has reached out to St. Luke’s and scheduled a meeting to discuss the inaccuracies in the article and how best to improve communication. Southern Lehigh looks forward both to this discussion and to a strengthened partnership between our organizations.

Anderson’s letter was sent not only to the Southern Lehigh School Board, but also to all SLUHN employees who live in the district.

In it he advised them that “effective immediately St. Luke’s will no longer collaborate or provide information to the Southern Lehigh School District related to COVID or other public health issues” and said “we at St. Luke’s practice respect and civility, basing our decisions on science, not politics.”