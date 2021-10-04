Sage Spohn & James Townsend: 2021 Saucon Valley Homecoming Court

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The members of this year’s Saucon Valley High School Homecoming Court have been chosen, and soon it will be time to crown a Homecoming King and Queen.

Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of the court, so the community can learn a bit more about their accomplishments at Saucon Valley.

The school’s Homecoming King will crowned during the Community Pep Rally on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. This year’s Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the football game on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Saucon Valley Panthers will take on the Spartans of Southern Lehigh.

SAGE SPOHN

Sage is a Lower Saucon Township resident who will be escorted by her parents, Phil and Lenore Spohn, at Homecoming events. As a Saucon Valley High School student she has participated in soccer, track and field, National Honor Society and MiniTHON. Her future plans include attending college in the city, extensive travel, eventually having a family and adopting a “bunch of pets.” Her favorite Saucon moments have been eating lunch with Mrs. Schultz every day during sophomore year and doing the ‘Dirty Dancing lift’ during gym class.

JAMES TOWNSEND

James is a Lower Saucon Township resident who will be escorted by his sister, Rylea Townsend, at Homecoming events. As a Saucon Valley High School student he has participated in basketball, lacrosse, student government (serving as class vice president), Future Business Leaders of America (serving as vice president), MiniTHON (officer), Jungle (leader) and National Honor Society. His future plans include attending college, traveling the world, getting married and having children. His favorite Saucon moment has been beating Freedom in lacrosse his junior year live on local cable television.

