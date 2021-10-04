Avia Weber & Brennen Van Helmondt: 2021 Saucon Valley Homecoming Court

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The members of this year’s Saucon Valley High School Homecoming Court have been chosen, and soon it will be time to crown a Homecoming King and Queen.

Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of the court, so the community can learn a bit more about their accomplishments at Saucon Valley.

The school’s Homecoming King will crowned during the Community Pep Rally on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. This year’s Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the football game on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Saucon Valley Panthers will take on the Spartans of Southern Lehigh.

AVIA WEBER

Avia is a Lower Saucon Township resident. As a Saucon Valley High School student she has participated in cross country, tennis, track and field, swimming, tae kwon do, MiniTHON, Student Government Association (including serving as vice president), Class Officer (including serving as secretary), Model UN (president), Debate Team (vice president), Global Scholars (president), SPIRIT Council (president), Robotics Club, Gender-Sexuality Alliance, Scholastic Scrimmage and Aevidum (vice president). Her future plans include obtaining the education necessary “to understand the dynamics of the world” and get a job she loves where she “can challenge workplace norms and be a female leader uplifting minority groups.” She said she also hopes to “change the world through activism” and adopt dogs “along the way.” Avia said she could not choose a favorite Saucon moment, because she has had so many positive experiences. “I cannot choose one because the collection of triumphs in club activities, laughs with teammates in sports and meaningful conversations in class have made my Saucon experience the best,” she wrote. “My advice is to take in all the moments because focusing on one thing will make us miss out on the smaller things that impact us in ways we never thought of.”

BRENNEN VAN HELMONDT

Brennen is a Lower Saucon Township resident who will be escorted by his parents, Gael and Herb Van Helmondt, at Homecoming events. As a Saucon Valley High School student he has participated in swim team, tennis, student government, Spirit Committee (head), National Honor Society, Scholastic Scrimmage. He has also fostered cats through FURR (Feline Urban Rescue and Rehabilitation), studied piano since the age of four, served as treasurer of the Allentown Young Musicians Club and created storytelling videos on TikTok for the past two years. His future plans include majoring in business in college, with concentrations in marketing and entrepreneurship; starting a business he is passionate about, preferably in the food industry; traveling the world with friends while he is still young; buying a house in Hawaii; learning how to surf; and eating sushi and drinking a special type of Starbucks drink daily. His favorite Saucon moments have been having gym first period with Megan Rex his junior year and Mr. Guidus’s weekly Friday food parties.

Other 2021 Saucon Valley Homecoming Court Profiles: