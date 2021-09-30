Ava Bracalente & Ty Csencsits: 2021 Saucon Valley Homecoming Court

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The members of this year’s Saucon Valley High School Homecoming Court have been chosen, and soon it will be time to crown a Homecoming King and Queen.

Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of the court, so the community can learn a bit more about their accomplishments at Saucon Valley.

The school’s Homecoming King will crowned during the Community Pep Rally on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. This year’s Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the football game on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Saucon Valley Panthers will take on the Spartans of Southern Lehigh.

AVA BRACALENTE

Ava is a resident of Lower Saucon Township and will be escorted as a Homecoming Court member by her brothers, Nick Bracalente and Nate Bracalente. As a student at Saucon Valley she has participated in field hockey, lacrosse, Future Business Leaders of America (snack stand manager and media relations officer), National Honor Society (Junior Officer), UNICEF, MiniTHON and ski club. Her future plans include studying architecture in college, studying abroad, starting a family and traveling the world. Her best Saucon moment so far has been field hockey bus rides.

TY CSENCSITS

Ty is a resident of Lower Saucon Township and will be escorted as a Homecoming Court member by his parents, KerryAnn Csencsits and Chris Csencsits. As a student at Saucon Valley he has participated in football, wrestling and National Honor Society. His future plans include studying mechanical and weapons engineering in college, getting a great job and working on projects in a four-car garage he hopes to own, along with an RX7 69 Firebird. His best Saucon moment so far has been wrestling with the Panther team at the state championship his sophomore year.

