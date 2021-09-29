Meet the 2021 Saucon Valley High School Homecoming Court

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Twelve extraordinary Saucon Valley High School seniors have been named to the school’s Fall Homecoming Court: Ava Albano, Ava Bracalente, Avia Weber, Brennen Van Helmondt, Catherine Leidich, Dante Mahaffey, Ethan Grim, Hailey Robertson, James Townsend, Sage Spohn, Sean Cherry and Ty Csencsits.

From academics to athletics, the six girls and six boys who make up this year’s court are all overachievers of the best kind, and we at Saucon Source are honored to share their stories with you over the coming week. We’ll bring you information about their high school accomplishments as well as their future plans and their “Best Saucon moments.”

The Homecoming Court profiles will be shared in advance of the annual Homecoming Pep Rally and Bonfire, both of which will be held in Montford E. Illick Stadium on the Saucon Valley School District Campus in Hellertown starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

The community is invited to attend the pep rally, at which the 2021 Saucon Valley Homecoming King will be crowned.

The following evening, Saucon Valley’s Homecoming football game will be played against rival Southern Lehigh. The members of the Homecoming Court will be recognized and this year’s Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the game.

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m Friday. It will also be aired live on RCN cable television, according to information about it on the Saucon Athletics website.

Before the Saucon Valley Panthers do battle against the Spartans, they will play the Bangor Area Slaters this Friday, Oct. 1, at Bangor.

The Panthers will head to that game fresh off a victory over Blue Mountain.

Good luck, Panthers, and congratulations to the members of this year’s Saucon Valley High School Homecoming Court!