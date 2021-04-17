Record-Setting Day for Saucon Valley Track and Field

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

The PIAA 2021 spring sports season is off and racing after missing the 2020 due to COVID. The Panther women had a great day last Tuesday as they swept both the Bangor Slaters and the Catasauqua Rough Riders. On the men’s side, Saucon Valley split with a win over the Roughies, but falling to the Slaters. Tuesday was also a record-setting day as senior Matt Chaikowsky set a new Panther school record by running the 1600m run in 4:23!

Women’s Final Scores

Saucon Valley 86, Catasauqua 61

Saucon Valley 80, Bangor 57

2021 Saucon Valley Track and Field Roster (Women)

Grace Albano (Sr.)

Molly Boardman (Fr.)

Olivia Bortz (Fr.)

Casey Bruchak (Jr.)

Claire Casellia (Sr.)

Zoie Coronado (So.)

Sydney Eberling (Fr.)

Caitlyn Esch (Jr.)

Mikayla Fluck (Jr.)

Ana Garippa (Jr.)

Abigail Luftig (So.)

Maia Merriman (Jr.)

Ayanna Nuttall (Sr.)

Sabrina Ramirez-Theurer (So.)

Madison Reith (Fr.)

Megan Rex (Jr.)

Sophia Riehl (Sr.)

Hailey Robertson (So.)

Sarah Russ (Fr.)

Claire Smith (Fr.)

Matalin Smith (Jr.)

Malia Snyder (Sr.)

Sage Spohn (Jr.)

Fiona Stern (Fr.)

Emma Szydlow (Jr.)

Avia Weber (Jr.)

Women’s Panther Place-winners (combined)

100 Meter Dash 3rd Place: Sophia Riehl (13.88)

400 Meter Run 1st Place: Fiona Stern (1:05.09) 3rd Place: Olivia Bortz (1:06.23)

800 Meter Run 1st Place: Olivia Bortz (2:37.52)

1600 Meter Run 1st Place: Emma Szydlow (5:38.13)

3200 Meter Run 1st Place: Emma Szydlow (12:22.44) 2nd Place: Avia Weber (15:37.40)

100 Meter Hurdles 3rd Place: Mikayla Fluck (19.94)

300 Meter Hurdles 1st Place: Avia Weber (58.68)

4 x 100 Meter Relay 2nd Place: (55.70) Zoie Coronado, Sophia Riehl, Hailey Robertson, Sage Spohn

4 x 400 Meter Relay 1st Place: (4:44.37) Fiona Stern, Matalin Smith, Olivia Bortz, Sophia Riehl

4 x 800 Meter Relay 1st Place: (11:56.49) Olivia Bortz, Claire Smith, Avia Weber, Emma Szydlow)

Pole Vault 1st Place: Ana Garippa (6′ 9″) 2nd Place: Caitlyn Esch (6′ 9″)

Long Jump 1st Place: Sophia Riehl (14′ 9″) 2nd Place: Hailey Robertson (14′ 3.5″)

Triple Jump 3rd Place: Mikayla Fluck (28′ 7″)

Shot Put 1st Place: Grace Albano (28′ 1.75″)

Javelin 1st Place: Grace Albano (83′ 4″)



Men’s Final Scores

Saucon Valley 75, Catasauqua 54

Bangor 78, Saucon Valley 61

2021 Saucon Valley Track and Field Roster (Men)

Ernest Ansanyi (Jr.)

Nathaniel Barner (So.)

Nicholas Brogle (Jr.)

Steven Carr (Jr.)

Matthew Chaikowsky (Sr.)

Dino Chen (Sr.)

Ty Csencsits (Jr.)

Mitchell Davis (Fr.)

Brendan Ferguson (Jr.)

Garrett Fong (Jr.)

Owen Frederick (So.)

Matthew German (Jr.)

Robert Harriman (Jr.)

Jaden Kennedy (Jr.)

William Kline (Jr.)

Brock Kovacs (Fr.)

Caleb Laudenslager (Fr.)

Gavin Laudenslager (Jr.)

Ryan Lebo (Sr.)

Dante Mahaffey (Jr.)

Tyler Pfizenmayer (So.)

Zachary Redding (Jr.)

Travis Riefenstahl (So.)

Nolan Smith (So.)

Joshua Torres (So.)

Leonidas Zaharakis (Fr.)

Men’s Panther Place-winners (combined)

100 Meter Dash 3rd Place: Ryan Lebo (12.32)



200 Meter Run 2nd Place: Dylan Harriman (24.47) 3rd Place: Ryan Lebo (25.41)

800 Meter Run 3rd Place: Jaden Kennedy (2:14.31)

1600 Meter Run 1st Place: Matt Chaikowsky (4:23.39) New Saucon Valley School Record!!!

3200 Meter Run 3rd Place: Nate Barner (14:44.82)

110 Meter Hurdles 1st Place: Nicolas Brogle (17.15) 2nd Place: Dino Chen (19.10)

300 Meter Hurdles 2nd Place: Dino Chen (47.53) 3rd Place: Nicholas Brogle (47.66)

4 x 100 Meter Relay 1st Place: (48.24) Dino Chen, Ryan Lebo, Travis Riefenstahl, Ty Pfizenmayer)

4 x 400 Meter Relay 2nd Place: (3:49.00) Matt Chaikowsky, Jaden Kennedy, Garrett Fong, Matt German

High Jump 2nd Place: Josh Torres (5′ 1″)

Pole Vault 1st Place: Mitchell Davis (8′ 9″)

Long Jump 3rd Place: Josh Torres (17′ 3.5″)

Triple Jump 1st Place: Nicholas Brogel (36′ 9.5″) 2nd Place: Ernest Ansanyi (31′ 7.5″)



Up Next: The Panthers will travel to Slatington on Tuesday to take part in a tri-meet with the Southern Lehigh Spartans and host, the Northern Lehigh Bulldogs.

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.