Csencsits, Mahaffey Bring Home District XI Wrestling Gold!

Of the nine Saucon Valley wrestlers who competed in the 2021 District XI individual championships, all advanced to the second day of competition. Seven Panthers started the day in the Championship Bracket while the remaining two were still alive in the Consy’s to pursue a “True-Second” finish and move on to the PIAA SE Regional.

At the end of the Sunday session Saucon’s Thunder-and-Lightning junior duo of Ty Csencsits (189) and Dante Mahaffey (215) left the Chrin Center as 2021 District XI Champions. The two have been teammates and drill partners since they were four years old.

“This is special.”, Csencsits said. “Fifteen years of beating on each other has finally paid off. It is nice to be able to share this with Dante.” Mahaffey agreed. “Working so hard and working out two times a day in the wrestling room and in Ty’s basement shows that hard work pays off.”

Teammates Cael Markle (145), Liam Scrivanich (160) and Jake Jones (172) all finished as runner-ups. The Panther five punched their tickets to the PIAA Southeast Regional competition that will be held Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School. It will take a top-5 finish there to advance to a COVID era “Super Regional” to be held on Saturday, March 6 at Pottsville High School’s famed Martz Hall. Of course the ultimate prize will be a trip to Hershey on March 12 & 13 to compete for a PIAA State Title!

Here are the final results for your Panthers:

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

172 (1) Ben Haubert Sr. Palisades decision (2) Jake Jones So. SV, 3-1

189 (1) Ty Csencsits Jr. SV decision Jacob Scheib So. Tri Valley, 10-6

215 (3) Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV decision Nate Wickersham Sr. Tamaqua, 2-1

TRUE-SECOND RESULTS

145 (5) Cael Markle Jr. SV decision (3) Jaryn Hartranft Catasauqua, 3-2

160 (4) Liam Scrivanich So. SV fall (2) Cesar Rivera Sr. Mahanoy, 5:25

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

126 (3) Lukas Ferguson Jr. Lehighton fall (2) Connor Nicholas Jr. SV, 2:38

132 (3) John Samy So. Salisbury major-decision (2) Travis Riefenstahl So. SV, 11-2

138 (1) David Kreidler Sr. ACC tech-fall (4) Mason Beckowski So. SV, 4:27

160 (1) Holden Garcia So. NDGP fall (4) Liam Scrivanich So. SV, 3:19

172 (2) Jake Jones So. SV fall (3) Richard Fronheiser Sr. Lehighton, :20

189 (1) Ty Csencsits Jr. SV major-decision (5) Jared Blobe So. NDGP, 10-1

215 (3) Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV decision (2) Jason Sine Sr. NDGP, 2-1

WRESTLEBACKS

Junior Cael Markle (145) and sophomore Liam Scrivanich (160) bounced back after a semifinal defeat to take second place. Junior Connor Nicholas (126) and sophomore Travis Riefenstahl (132) both wrestled back after their semifinal loss and battled to take 3rd Place on the podium. Senior Mick Sullivan (285) and sophomore Mason Beckowski (138) both fell in the Consolation Semifinals to finish 5th/6th.

TEAM STANDINGS

Notre Dame 266 Saucon Valley 176.5 Tamaqua 113 Palisades 96 Lehighton 93.5 Catasauqua 84 Pen Argyl 84 No. Schuylkill 75.5 Tri Valley 64 NW Lehigh 59.5

UP NEXT: Markle, Scrivanich, Jones, Csencsits and Mahaffey advanced to Saturday’s SE Regional at Central Dauphin East High School.

Good Luck, Panthers. The Source is with you!