Panthers Place Three On PIAA Podium

The Saucon Valley wrestling program was well-represented at the conclusion of the 2021 PIAA state wrestling championships. And, all three powerful Panthers that placed in the tiring tournament are underclassmen, with an awesome opportunity to get back up on the Pennsylvania podium again next season. Sophomore Jake Jones (172) along with juniors Ty Csencsits (189) and Dante Mahaffey (215) each ran the COVID era wrestling gauntlet to claim their respective medals in the 2021 PIAA state wrestling championships on Friday at the Hershey Giant Center.

Mike Jones

Coach’s Quote: ” I am extremely proud of these great, young men! The battles and obstacles that they have overcome the past month to reach the state podium just makes it so much more gratifying! They all competed to the utmost of their abilities and represented Saucon Valley with pride and honor.“ Saucon Valley wrestling coach, Chad Shirk

Mike Jones

So. Jake Jones (172) Fourth Place

Quarterfinal: lost to Malachi DuVal (Sr.) of Penns Valley, 12-2

Consi of 4: lost by fall to Timmy Church (Sr.) of Fort Lebeouf, 3:41

Consi Semis: overtime decision over Ben Haubert (Sr.) of Palisades, 7-2

3rd Place Bout: lost to Gavin Garcia (Jr.) of Southern Columbia, 15-0

Bettina Mahaffey

Jr. Dante Mahaffey (215) Sixth Place

Quarterfinal: decision over Parker Moore (Sr.) of Philipsburg-Osceola, 5-4

Semifinal: lost by fall to Dylan Bennett (Sr.) of Montoursville, 5:06

Consi-Semis: lost by fall to Savauri Shelton (Sr.) of Bermudian Springs, 2:09

5th Place Bout: lost by decision to Eli Reese (Sr.) of Knoch, 4-2

Kerry Ann Csencsits

Jr. Ty Csencsits (189) Eighth Place

Quarterfinal: lost by fall to Ethan Finch (Sr.) of Sheffield, 1:23

Consi of 4: lost by fall to Cole Karpinski (Jr.) of Greenville, 2:58

7th Place Bout: lost by fall to Ian Eckenrode (Sr.) of Cambria Heights, 3:30

Congrats, Panthers. The Source is with you!