Hailey Robertson & Dante Mahaffey: 2021 Saucon Valley Homecoming Court

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The members of this year’s Saucon Valley High School Homecoming Court have been chosen, and soon it will be time to crown a Homecoming King and Queen.

Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of the court, so the community can learn a bit more about their accomplishments at Saucon Valley.

The school’s Homecoming King will crowned during the Community Pep Rally on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. This year’s Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the football game on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Saucon Valley Panthers will take on the Spartans of Southern Lehigh.

HAILEY ROBERTSON

Hailey is a Lower Saucon Township resident and will be escorted by her brother, Jack Robertson, at upcoming Homecoming events. As a Saucon Valley high school student she has participated in volleyball, swimming, track, Future Business Leaders of America, Special Needs Sports Club, National Honor Society, Aevidum, MiniTHON and UNICEF. Her future plans include attending college in the South, finding a job she loves, getting married, buying a beach house and spending her free time at the shore. Her favorite Saucon moment has been six gym classes.

DANTE MAHAFFEY

Dante is a Lower Saucon Township resident and will be escorted by his parents, Bettina Bubba and Isaac Mahaffey, at upcoming Homecoming events. As a Saucon Valley high school student he has participated in football, wrestling, lacrosse, track and field, Peer Leadership Group, MiniTHON and National Honor Society. His future plans include majoring in civil engineering and playing football in college, getting married, starting a family and living his life to the fullest. His favorite Saucon moment has been receiving a police escort with the wrestling team when they traveled to the PIAA state championship and upon returning home, after finishing in fourth place in the team state tournament.

