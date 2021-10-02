Learn More About Saucon Valley School Board Candidates at Forum

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Voters in the Saucon Valley School District who would like to learn more about the seven candidates running for school board will have an opportunity to do that at a forum being sponsored by Northampton Community College’s Center for Civic and Community Engagement and the George S. McElwee Forum for Excellence in Public Service.

The public forum will be held Monday, Oct. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Saucon Valley High School auditorium, 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

There are seven candidates vying for four school board seats in the Nov. 2 general election: Raquel Barbera, John Conte, Vivian Demko, Cedric Dettmar, Tracy

Magnotta, Shamim Pakzad and Robert Phillips.

To vote in Pennsylvania, you must register to vote at least 15 days before the election, so the last day residents can register and still vote in the upcoming election is Monday, Oct. 18.

Pennsylvania residents can register to vote online or at a number of government agencies, including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Photo License and Driver’s License centers.

If you are already registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you do not have to register again unless you need to change your name, address or political party.

If someone is unsure about their voter registration status, they can check it online, by contacting their county voter registration office or by calling 1-877-VOTESPA.

To request a mail-in or absentee ballot for the upcoming election from the Pennsylvania Department of State, click here. According to the department’s website, individuals planning to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the Nov. 2 election must turn in a completed application to their county voter registration office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The deadline to return a voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For individuals voting in person, polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information for voters may be found on the Northampton County website.