Ava Albano & Sean Cherry: Saucon Valley Homecoming Court Members

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The members of this year’s Saucon Valley High School Homecoming Court have been chosen, and soon it will be time to crown a Homecoming King and Queen.

Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of the court, so the community can learn a bit more about their accomplishments at Saucon Valley.

The school’s Homecoming King will crowned during the Community Pep Rally on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. This year’s Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the football game on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Saucon Valley Panthers will take on the Spartans of Southern Lehigh.

AVA ALBANO

Ava is a Lower Saucon Township resident and will be escorted as a member of the 2021 Homecoming Court by her brothers, Peter Albano and Anthony Albano. As a student at Saucon Valley High School, she has participated in soccer, swimming, lacrosse, Student Government Association (including terms as class president and treasurer), Future Business Leaders of America (secretary), MiniTHON (officer), National Honor Society, Students Against Drunk Driving, Aevidum, morning announcements, Jungle leadership and UNICEF. Her future plans include attending college, marrying the love of her life, having a fun job and having children. Her best Saucon moments have been beating Central Catholic in the district semifinals for girls lacrosse her junior year and getting a 5 on the AP Psychology exam.

SEAN CHERRY

Sean is a resident of Lower Saucon Township and will be escorted by his parents, Leslie and Craig Cherry, as a member of the 2021 Saucon Valley Homecoming Court. As a student at Saucon Valley, he has participated in lacrosse, club ice hockey, student government (including service as class president), Future Business Leaders of America (project manager and media relations manager), MiniTHON, Student Section (leader) and National Honor Society. His future plans include attending college, marrying the love of his life, starting a family and being happy. His best Saucon moment was switching to goalie his junior year and beating Freedom live on local cable television.