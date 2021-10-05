Easton Girl Recovering after Successful Hip Dislocation Surgery at St. Luke’s

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

The happy toddler runs, hops, climbs and giggles her way energetically through her physical therapy sessions at St. Luke’s North Medical Center in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

Three-year-old Peyton Hall has come a long way in mere months. In February, she had surgery to repair her dislocated hip (dysplasia). The complicated operation was performed by St. Luke’s Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon Nicholas Grimm, DO, at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem.

Dr. Grimm is one of a growing number of pediatric specialists at St. Luke’s who make the network the preferred choice for parents in the Lehigh Valley. These highly-trained doctors–many of whom will soon see patients at St. Luke’s new Pediatric Specialty Center now under construction in Center Valley–are experts in areas such as children’s orthopedics, cardiology, pulmonology, neurology, endocrinology, nephrology and gastroenterology.

Today, Peyton shows barely a sign that she had any serious, mobility-limiting disorder or surgery to repair it.

Hip dislocation is primarily a genetic condition which affects 1 in 1,000 children, typically starting in utero. Peyton’s hip’s ball and socket didn’t develop normally before birth, and as a result, she was born with an underdeveloped and dislocated left hip.

Dr. Grimm explained that this problem often impacts the first-born female in a family and sometimes occurs when a baby is born breech. A tell-tale sign of the hip dislocation after birth is a clicking sound from the hip and often limping, which begins when the infant begins to walk. There’s rarely any pain from it.

Peyton’s wasn’t discovered until late 2020 at her family’s home in Easton, said her father, Todd Hall.

“One day, just before Christmas, she started limping out of the blue,” he said, but there was no sign of a recent injury as the cause.

A trip to the ER at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, and then to Dr. Grimm’s office, confirmed that Peyton needed surgery to repair her hip.

During the five-hour operation, Dr. Grimm completely rebuilt Peyton’s hip. He opened her hip capsule, removed abnormal tissue and inserted her hip back into its socket. This involved shortening her femur (thighbone) and inserting several screws and a plate to hold the bone together. He is one of the few physicians in the area who is trained to perform this intricate surgery.

Peyton recovered from surgery at St. Luke’s University Hospital. The hospital’s expanded pediatric services include a new Pediatric Intensive Care unit that opened in 2020, and a new Inpatient Pediatric Unit scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

“The growth that St. Luke’s Pediatrics has experienced over the past few years is nothing less than remarkable, reflecting St. Luke’s commitment to keeping care close to home for families in our community,” St. Luke’s Children’s Service Line Administrator Jessika Haynos said, noting that St. Luke’s also opened a new Women & Babies Pavilion at its Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township in 2020.

Peyton had to wear a body cast for six weeks to immobilize her hip and leg as they healed, followed by a leg brace, and rehab began soon thereafter. All the while, Peyton has been smiling.

Physical therapists Rebecca Zuck, PT, DPT, and Fran Rowley, PT, MPT, have been working with Peyton, getting her back on her feet by focusing on improving Peyton’s functional mobility, range of motion, postural stability, weight-bearing endurance and stamina. It’s a family affair for the Halls.

“Both Peyton and her parents are participating wholeheartedly in her recovery and rehab, both in outpatient therapy and at home as instructed,” said Zuck.

“Peyton is a ray of sunshine and was particularly excited that she can now jump again and clear both feet!” said Rowley. “She is working on stair climbing, running, moving on a scooter and pedaling a tricycle.”

They, and Dr. Grimm, predict Peyton will be fully recovered by this time next year. She will require yearly exams and x-rays as she grows to monitor the hip’s continued development.

Peyton’s parents said they are thrilled with the expert and compassionate care their little girl receives at St. Luke’s. On a recent vacation, Peyton had no movement limitations, keeping up with her brother and sister, running, jumping and even swimming for the first time since surgery.

“Dr. Grimm was fantastic, as was his office staff and nurses,” said Todd Hall.

“He was thorough, showed us x-rays and explained the condition, surgery and recovery, too,” added Peyton’s mother, Kirstein Hall.

Her physical therapists are top-notch, agreed Mom and Dad, taking the time to customize and explain a treatment plan for Peyton that also includes home exercises which she does with her parents’ help.

“We couldn’t have asked for more expert and personal care,” they agreed.

“She’s a great patient, always with a smile on her face, and they’re great caregivers,” said Todd. “She’s had a textbook surgery and recovery–perfect every step of the way!”

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.