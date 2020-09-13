New PICU at St. Luke’s Bethlehem Welcomes Medical Director

The new eight-bed, $5 million Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) that opened earlier this year at St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus has welcomed Christopher Plymire, MD, as its Medical Director.

Dr. Plymire graduated from Jefferson College of Medicine in 2010 and completed his Pediatric Critical Care Fellowship in 2016 at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware. He had been working at duPont and Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., as a pediatric intensivist since 2016. While at duPont, Dr. Plymire also served as the ICU liaison for local and international solid organ transplantation, and assisted in Level I trauma recertification and with the creation of a pediatric bedside vascular access team.

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

“I am excited to be part of developing the new PICU at St. Luke’s during a time when the Network is heavily investing in pediatrics,” Dr. Plymire said. “I am thrilled to work with the team to continue expanding our services allowing the department to keep critically ill children in our St. Luke’s Network, and more importantly in their own community, close to home.”

St. Luke’s Pediatric Intesive Care Unit cares for patients who require intensive physician and nursing care with continuous multi-system monitoring. The unit is furnished with the latest technologies, including mechanical ventilation and dialysis equipment.

PICU intensivists collaborate with St. Luke’s pediatric specialists across 13 specialty areas to manage care for children suffering from a variety of illnesses such as severe respiratory distress, infections, serious injury and heart disease. The pediatric critical care intensivists are available 24 hours a day.

The PICU is one piece of St. Luke’s overall expansion of and investment in its pediatric services across all areas including primary care, specialty care and inpatient care.

St. Luke’s University Health Network has seen significant growth over the last few years in its specialty pediatric care, and now has specialists employed in 13 pediatric sub-specialty areas; the most recent addition is pediatric surgery.

Recent investments in specialty and critical care have allowed the Network’s patients to remain in the community for advanced levels of pediatric care.

St. Luke’s University Health Network will continue the expansion of pediatric services over the year ahead to include new providers in a variety of outpatient areas such as orthopedics.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.