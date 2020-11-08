Orthopedic Surgeon Joins St. Luke’s Pediatric Specialist Team

St. Luke’s University Health Network is welcoming fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Nicholas Grimm, DO, to the Network’s growing team of pediatric specialists.

Dr. Grimm provides comprehensive, compassionate care for children with musculoskeletal conditions from birth to 21 years old. The team at St. Luke’s Pediatric Orthopedics treat and manage simple and complex pediatric conditions including fractures, limb and spine deformities and gait abnormalities. Some of the more common surgeries Dr. Grimm performs include fracture fixation, ACL reconstruction, trigger thumb release, club foot reconstruction and leg lengthening.

“As a surgeon and father of two young girls, I believe in treating all patients as if they were a member of my own family,” explained Dr. Grimm. “I take great pride in my ability to guide patients and their families through the stressful experience of a trauma, or the correction of a debilitating deformity.”

The addition of Dr. Grimm is part of St. Luke’s ongoing commitment to providing high level pediatric care in the region.

Orthopedics is one of many St. Luke’s pediatric specialty areas including cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, neurology, endocrinology and dermatology, all of which are now available to patients and their families. In keeping with its mission of delivering advanced pediatric care close to home, St. Luke’s also recently opened a new, eight-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dr. Grimm graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and his fellowship training at Washington University/St. Louis Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Dr. Grimm is accepting appointments with new patients at the following two locations:

St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care St. Luke’s University Hospital – Bethlehem 801 Ostrum Street Bethlehem, PA, 18015 Phone: 484-526-1735

St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care St. Luke’s/Moravian College Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center 1441 Schoenersville Road Bethlehem, PA, 18018 Phone: 484-526-1735

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.