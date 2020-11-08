Community Enjoys Dewey Fire Company’s Fall FunFest (Photos)

Credit: Chris Christian

Hellertown had a chance to let its hair down a bit at an event–something of a rarity these days–hosted by Dewey Fire Company No. 1 on Halloween weekend.

The all-outdoor Family Fall FunFest was held in part because so many other things this year have been canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the canceled events were the 2020 Dewey Fire Company Carnival and the annual Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, which would have been held in mid-October.

The Fall FunFest was held outside the fire company, with attendees required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

It featured food, craft vendors, children’s activities, pony rides, raffles, a Halloween movie, live music and more. Of course, Dewey’s shiny fire trucks were on display and available for all to admire. Information about the company, their commitment to “neighbors helping neighbors” and how to become a volunteer was also available.

The festival also coincided with Trick-or-Treat in the borough, which was held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. All attendees were encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes both Friday and Saturday.

Also important was that the festival raised funds for the fire company, which is entirely volunteer-run.

Photos by Chris Christian