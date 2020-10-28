Enjoy Fall Fun This Weekend at Dewey Fire Co. in Hellertown

What Hellertown hasn’t had for much of 2020 is fun, which is why Dewey Fire Company will host a fun fall festival this weekend that will be open to everyone in the community.

The Family Fall FunFest 2020 will be held in the fire company’s parking lot on Durham Street on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31 from noon to 9 p.m.

On Friday, there will be a Halloween movie shown on a big screen set up in the lot, along with food vendors and beer and hard cider available for purchase by adults.

On Saturday, guests can purchase food and drinks for lunch as well as throughout the day into dinnertime, with adult beverages also available. Across the street from the fire station in the large lot there will be vendors and activities for kids throughout the day.

“There’s plenty of outdoor space, social distancing will be enforced and precautions will be in place in place to minimize crowds and congregating,” the fire company announced in its Facebook event for the festival. “Masks and social distancing are required while on the properties. Costumes encouraged!”

Trick-or-Treat night in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township will coincide with the event on Saturday, when it will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, participants in Trick-or-Treat in Saucon Valley elsewhere are being advised to wear protective face masks and distance as much as possible. For example, the Centers for Disease Control suggested that treats may be left at the end of a driveway for collection by passing ghouls and goblins.

Some communities like Fountain Hill borough are also hosting so-called “drive-thru Trick-or-Treat,” in which police will hand out candy to families inside their vehicles.

The Family Fall FunFest at Dewey Fire Company is being catered and managed by Heavenly Host events and ChefMeals.