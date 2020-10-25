When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown? Coopersburg? Fountain Hill?

It’s the time of year when there’s a lot of anticipation for Trick-or-Treat. But first you have to be able to remember when it is. That sounds easy enough to do, but in some muncipalities dates and times for the event have changed frequently over the years.

That was the case in Hellertown borough until 2019, when borough officials conducted a poll of residents that determined a majority prefer for Trick-or-Treat to be held on Oct. 31, which is Halloween’s actual date.

It was then decided that the event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in perpetuity, and regardless of which day of the week the holiday lands on.

Lower Saucon Township traditionally schedules Trick-or-Treat at the same time as its close neighbor, which is why both municipalities will hold Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday.

Many other municipalities in the Lehigh Valley traditionally hold their Trick-or-Treat nights on the Friday before Oct. 31.

In accordance with that practice, Trick-or-Treat will be held in Coopersburg borough and Upper Saucon Township this Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fountain Hill borough will also hold Trick-or-Treat Friday on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hiller officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of a “drive-thru” Trick-or-Treat event the Fountain Hill Police Department will host outside its headquarters at 941 Long Street, adjacent to the municipal building.

The drive-thru event is being held to help reduce contact between individuals during Trick-or-Treat, due to concerns about the potential for the event to contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC has labeled traditional Trick-or-Treating a higher risk activity due to the fact that a single infected Trick-or-Treater could come in close contact with hundreds of other children and adults during the two-hour period when most events are held.

So-called Trunk-or-Treats have also been labeled higher risk, due to the fact that they bring significant numbers of people together to exchange candy.

For more information about the CDC’s guidelines and recommendations for safely Trick-or-Treating in 2020, click here.

The use of face masks and social distancing during Trick-or-Treat is being encouraged.

Unless otherwise specified, there is no rain date for Trick-or-Treat night.