When is Leaf Collection in Hellertown?

If you live in Hellertown borough, it’s time to start raking and piling leaves in the gutters of your street for pickup by the public works department.

The following leaf collection schedule was shared by the borough on Sunday.

Leaf collection will occur through early December, with several streets receiving a visit from the leaf sweeper most weekdays until then.

The following schedule is subject to change based upon the volume of leaves being collected.

Oct. 26-30, 2020

MONDAY, 10/26 – Maple Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle

TUESDAY, 10/27 – Birch Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road

WEDNESDAY, 10/28 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue

THURSDAY, 10/29 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street

FRIDAY, 10/30 – Catch up day in the event of inclement weather

NOV. 2-6, 2020

MONDAY, 11/2 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street

TUESDAY, 11/3 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue

WEDNESDAY, 11/4 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street

THURSDAY, 11/5 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street

FRIDAY, 11/6 – Chestnut Street, Sycamore Street and Front Street

NOV. 9-13, 2020

MONDAY, 11/9 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue

TUESDAY, 11/10 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street

WEDNESDAY, 11/11 – NO COLLECTION because of Veterans Day holiday

THURSDAY, 11/12 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue

FRIDAY, 11/13 – Catch up day in the event of inclement weather

NOV. 16-20, 2020

MONDAY, 11/16 – Miller Street, Wilson Avenue, High Street, Apple Street and Hillcrest Court

TUESDAY, 11/17 – Courtright Street, Leonard Street, Keilman Avenue, Bleyler Street, Riegel Street and Burkhardt Street

WEDNESDAY, 11/18 – Cherry Lane, Ilona Drive, Wagner Avenue and Zimpfer Lane

THURSDAY, 11/19 – Kichline Avenue, Clauser Street, Kiernan Avenue, Hess Avenue and Roth Avenue

FRIDAY, 11/20 – Bachman Street, Furnace Street, Whitaker Street and Ackerman Street

NOV. 23-27, 2020

MONDAY, 11/23 – Clarke Street, Jefferson Street and Washington Street

TUESDAY, 11/24 – Birch Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle

WEDNESDAY, 11/25 – Maple Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road

THURSDAY, 11/26 – NO LEAF COLLECTION because of Thanksgiving Day holiday

FRIDAY, 11/27 – NO LEAF COLLECTION- Double garbage route (Thursday’s & Friday’s routes)

NOV. 30 – DEC. 4, 2020

MONDAY, 11/30 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue

TUESDAY, 12/1 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street

WEDNESDAY, 12/2 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street

THURSDAY, 12/3 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue

FRIDAY, 12/4 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue

DEC. 7-11, 2020

MONDAY, 12/7 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street

TUESDAY, 12/8 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street

WEDNESDAY, 12/9 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue

THURSDAY, 12/10 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street

FRIDAY, 12/11 – Catch up day in the event of inclement weather

Per the borough, leaves should be raked into the gutter area of the street for the scheduled pickup week, to help speed up collection. In an effort to prevent damage to equipment, tree branches, shrubbery and trash will not be picked up with the leaf machine.

Residents are asked to use off-street parking on the day of their scheduled collection.

“Pursuant to Pennsylvania recycling law, leaves will no longer be picked up with regular garbage due to the fact that they are not permitted at the landfill,” the announcement said. “Leaf composting is permitted and residents are encouraged to do back yard composting.”