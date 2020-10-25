When is Leaf Collection in Hellertown?

If you live in Hellertown borough, it’s time to start raking and piling leaves in the gutters of your street for pickup by the public works department.
The following leaf collection schedule was shared by the borough on Sunday.
Leaf collection will occur through early December, with several streets receiving a visit from the leaf sweeper most weekdays until then.
The following schedule is subject to change based upon the volume of leaves being collected.
Oct. 26-30, 2020
MONDAY, 10/26 – Maple Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle
TUESDAY, 10/27 – Birch Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road
WEDNESDAY, 10/28 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue
THURSDAY, 10/29 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street
FRIDAY, 10/30 – Catch up day in the event of inclement weather
NOV. 2-6, 2020
MONDAY, 11/2 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street
TUESDAY, 11/3 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue
WEDNESDAY, 11/4 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street
THURSDAY, 11/5 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street
FRIDAY, 11/6 – Chestnut Street, Sycamore Street and Front Street
NOV. 9-13, 2020
MONDAY, 11/9 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue
TUESDAY, 11/10 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street
WEDNESDAY, 11/11 – NO COLLECTION because of Veterans Day holiday
THURSDAY, 11/12 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue
FRIDAY, 11/13 – Catch up day in the event of inclement weather
NOV. 16-20, 2020
MONDAY, 11/16 – Miller Street, Wilson Avenue, High Street, Apple Street and Hillcrest Court
TUESDAY, 11/17 – Courtright Street, Leonard Street, Keilman Avenue, Bleyler Street, Riegel Street and Burkhardt Street
WEDNESDAY, 11/18 – Cherry Lane, Ilona Drive, Wagner Avenue and Zimpfer Lane
THURSDAY, 11/19 – Kichline Avenue, Clauser Street, Kiernan Avenue, Hess Avenue and Roth Avenue
FRIDAY, 11/20 – Bachman Street, Furnace Street, Whitaker Street and Ackerman Street
NOV. 23-27, 2020
MONDAY, 11/23 – Clarke Street, Jefferson Street and Washington Street
TUESDAY, 11/24 – Birch Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle
WEDNESDAY, 11/25 – Maple Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road
THURSDAY, 11/26 – NO LEAF COLLECTION because of Thanksgiving Day holiday
FRIDAY, 11/27 – NO LEAF COLLECTION- Double garbage route (Thursday’s & Friday’s routes)
NOV. 30 – DEC. 4, 2020
MONDAY, 11/30 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue
TUESDAY, 12/1 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street
WEDNESDAY, 12/2 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street
THURSDAY, 12/3 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue
FRIDAY, 12/4 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue
DEC. 7-11, 2020
MONDAY, 12/7 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street
TUESDAY, 12/8 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street
WEDNESDAY, 12/9 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue
THURSDAY, 12/10 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street
FRIDAY, 12/11 – Catch up day in the event of inclement weather
Per the borough, leaves should be raked into the gutter area of the street for the scheduled pickup week, to help speed up collection. In an effort to prevent damage to equipment, tree branches, shrubbery and trash will not be picked up with the leaf machine.
Residents are asked to use off-street parking on the day of their scheduled collection.
“Pursuant to Pennsylvania recycling law, leaves will no longer be picked up with regular garbage due to the fact that they are not permitted at the landfill,” the announcement said. “Leaf composting is permitted and residents are encouraged to do back yard composting.”