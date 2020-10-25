DA: Man Shot at Lake Nockamixon Has ‘Life Threatening’ Injuries

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at Nockamixon State Park which the Bucks County District Attorney’s office says left an 18-year-old man clinging to life.

In a Crimewatch news release Sunday, the district attorney’s office said the shooting occurred at the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park, which surrounds Lake Nockamixon.

The Old Ridge Road entrance is on the south side of the lake, about three miles west of Ottsville.

The district attorney’s office said the shooting was reported at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.

“Pennsylvania State Game wardens and State Park rangers who were patrolling the park quickly responded and found an 18-year-old male from Bucks County who suffered an apparent gunshot injury,” the news release said. “First aid was performed and the subject was transported from the park to a hospital with life threatening injuries.”

“A witness reported (seeing) a male in hunting gear leaving the area,” the release added.

The district attorney’s office said police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K-9 unit and a state police helicopter began a search of the area but failed to locate any persons of interest.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.

The incident is being investigated by the detectives, state police and the Bedminster Township Police Department.

Credit: Facebook

According to a Facebook post shared Saturday night by the news page Pocono’s Traffic Alerts & Incidents, the man who was injured was shot in the neck.

“Our friend needs everyone’s prayers when we got home tonight from an event we found out that a friend’s Son was shot in the neck while walking in Nockamixon State Park tonight,” an admin for the page named Scott posted. “As of right now we just learned that he is Brain Dead.”