Trucker Accused of Interfering With Fire Response on I-78

A truck driver from northern Pennsylvania is facing charges after police say he interfered with the emergency response to a tractor-trailer fire on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township last month.

In a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast Tuesday, troopers said that on the afternoon of Sept. 28, 63-year-old John Richard White, of Montgomery borough, Lycoming County, parked his tractor-trailer on the highway’s right shoulder near mile marker 70.2 while all lanes were closed because of the tractor-trailer that was burning.

The operator of that vehicle was able to exit his rig and wasn’t hurt in the fire, police said.

White’s parking “caused all travel lanes to be blocked for responding units,” police said, and he then allegedly refused to cooperate with instructions police provided him at the scene.

Troopers said White has been charged in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Prohibitions in Specific Places and Unlawful Activities.

Police noted in the news release that Lower Saucon Fire Rescue and Easton Auto Body assisted at the scene of the tractor-trailer fire.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.