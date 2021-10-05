Hellertown Market Hosts Customer Appreciation Event (Photos)

Hellertown Market Saylor's Customer Appreciation

Credit: Chris Christian

Saylor’s & Co. hosted a customer appreciation event outside their store at Main Street and Thomas Avenue last month.

It was a day to celebrate the support a business received from its customers during the darkest days of the pandemic and think about a brigher future under clear, sunny skies.

The owners of Saylor’s & Co., a well-known food market and butcher shop in Hellertown, hosted a special customer appreciation event outside their Main Street store last month.

The event featured some of the grilled meats and specialty foods for which the store has earned local acclaim, with guests enjoying their nibbles at tables set up on a section of Thomas Avenue that was closed for the occasion. There was also live music to be heard.

Saylor’s & Co. is a family-owned business operated by Tim Mease and Maria Verzino, with roots in the area that date back to the 1940s, when Mease’s grandfather ran a local market stand. Another generation is now involved in running the business, with Mease and Verizon’s daughter, Eleni Garzon, operating a second Saylor’s location that opened inside the Easton Public Market in August 2020, the Morning Call reported last summer.

The Hellertown market is located at 1105 Main Street. For more information, visit SaylorsAndCo.com and follow Saylor’s & Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Photos by Chris Christian

Saylor’s & Co. is a specialty food market and butcher shop located at 1105 Main Street in Hellertown, Pa. The store carries a variety of freshly-prepared food items, baked goods and groceries, and is especially known for its meat counter, which stocks an assortment of locally- and regionally-sourced, high quality cuts. A second Saylor’s & Co. location opened in the Easton Public Market on Northampton Street in Easton in August 2020. (Photo by Chris Christian)

Juicy burgers made with Saylor’s & Co.’s freshly-ground beef were a popular item at the event.

The dog-friendly customer appreciation event was enjoyed by humans and their canine companions. Saylor’s & Co. is locally-known for the bones and premium dog food it sells from its meat counter.

Balloons and tables set up in the street next to Saylor’s & Co. added to the festive atmosphere.

With so many tempting offerings, it could be difficult to decide what to enjoy first.

