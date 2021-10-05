Hellertown Market Hosts Customer Appreciation Event (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

It was a day to celebrate the support a business received from its customers during the darkest days of the pandemic and think about a brigher future under clear, sunny skies.

The owners of Saylor’s & Co., a well-known food market and butcher shop in Hellertown, hosted a special customer appreciation event outside their Main Street store last month.

The event featured some of the grilled meats and specialty foods for which the store has earned local acclaim, with guests enjoying their nibbles at tables set up on a section of Thomas Avenue that was closed for the occasion. There was also live music to be heard.

Saylor’s & Co. is a family-owned business operated by Tim Mease and Maria Verzino, with roots in the area that date back to the 1940s, when Mease’s grandfather ran a local market stand. Another generation is now involved in running the business, with Mease and Verizon’s daughter, Eleni Garzon, operating a second Saylor’s location that opened inside the Easton Public Market in August 2020, the Morning Call reported last summer.

The Hellertown market is located at 1105 Main Street. For more information, visit SaylorsAndCo.com and follow Saylor’s & Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Photos by Chris Christian