Haunted Lehigh Valley: Of Hexenkopf Rock, Witches & Halloween

Hexenkopf Rock or “Witch’s Head” is a large, hilly cluster of rocks which you’d probably walk right past if you didn’t know its long history of witchcraft, evil spirits, death and curses.

Ancient Native American tribes performed rituals of healing there, drawing the evil spirits out of the sick and entrapping them in the rock. The mountains were said to glow from all the evil spirits trapped in them (not to be a buzzkill, but the glow could have something to do with the rocks having mica in them). Early Pennsylvania German settlers, who called it “Misery Mountain,” began holding their own form of healing ceremonies there, called “powwows.” From the 18th century up until the 1950s, local powwowers healed the sick by drawing the evil spirits out of them and putting them in the rock, much like their Native American predecessors. Some say these evil spirits have escaped the rocks and now roam the surrounding woods.

Strange things have always been associated with the rocks and the surrounding area. Tales of witches dancing around a tree at the summit of the rock, ghostly lights, strange sounds and the distinct feeling of someone beside you as you walk through the surrounding woods are all stories told by visitors to Hexenkopf.

Historical records seem to confirm that there was witchcraft afoot in Williams Township in the 1860s. A widow was accused of causing a neighbor’s white horse to become sick by cursing it. Court records indicate that she denied being a witch at first, but then admitted to it. She was found guilty and sentenced to one year of imprisonment and the humiliation of standing in the pillory.

A husband also accused his wife of practicing witchcraft when he saw her rub herself with an ointment, recite an incantation, hop on a broomstick and vanish. Curious, he repeated the process and found himself transported to Hexenkopf Rock, where he landed in the middle of a witches dance. Next thing he knew, he woke up dazed in a neighbor’s pigpen.

The ghost of a headless hunter and his faithful headless dog have been seen roaming the woods for years, apparently in search of an eternally elusive white fox which has also been spotted.

Then there’s the tale of a ghostly one-legged farmer who apparently fell to his death off the rocks while pursuing a witch. You can not only see him, but you can also hear his wooden leg tapping on the rocks.

Historically, people who have lived near the rock are said to have experienced an unusually high rate of fires, illness, bad luck, suicides, insanity and other woes.

Halloween night is supposedly when the rock is most active with witches and evil spirits. Apparently, even some of the people who have the guts to live near the rock won’t venture near it on Halloween.

Hexenkopf Rock is located in Williams Township, about six miles south of Easton. From the I-78 exit for Easton head south on Morgan Hill Road. About five miles down the road is Hexenkopf Road, on the right. Heading south on the road, the rock will be on your left. Note that the rock is not always visible due to the dense woods in which it is located. The rock is also located on private property, which is marked as such to prevent trespassing.

For more information about Hexenkopf Rock, its history and its association with the early practice of powwowing, check out Dr. Ned Heindel’s excellent book “Hexenkopf: History, Healing & Hexerei,” published by the Northampton County Historical Society.