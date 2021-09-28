Who Broke Into Richland Township Methadone Clinic?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Richland Township Police Department/Crimewatch

A burglary at a Quakertown area methadone clinic and opiate addiction treatment center is under investigation by police, who are asking the public to help them catch the burglar.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, Richland Township Police shared two surveillance images of the individual, which they said were taken inside the Northeast Family Health Center at 1040 S. West End Blvd. (Rt. 309), Quakertown, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a description on the Pinnacle Treatment Centers website, Northeast Family Health Center is “a patient-friendly facility with caring staff that offers outpatient methadone and office-based opiate treatment (OBOT) programs based on harm reduction models to enhance a patient’s treatment experience. The ultimate goal is to allow each patient to live a productive life. Medication-assisted treatment includes methadone, buprenorphine (Suboxone) and Vivitrol.”

In addition to security photos of the burglary suspect, police shared an image of the vehicle they said the individual was driving at the time.

Police did not indicate what was reported stolen in the burglary.

The building where the clinic is located is next door to a Taco Bell restaurant and across the street from a Lowe’s Home Improvement Center, along a busy commercial corridor.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect pictured in the surveillance images is asked to contact Det. John Burke or Ofc. Steve Bauman of the Richland Township Police Department by calling 215-536-9500. Tips may also be shared with the department via their Crimewatch site.