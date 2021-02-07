Child Killed in Friday Night Wreck on I-78 in Lower Saucon

A child was reportedly killed and several people injured in a two-vehicle accident on Rt. 33 south at I-78 in Lower Saucon Township Friday evening.

Video of the crash scene aired by 6ABC in Philadelphia appears to show it just beyond where two lanes of southbound Rt. 33 traffic split, with the right lane turning into the two-lane I-78 westbound on-ramp and the left lane leading to the I-78 east on-ramp.

The TV news station reported that several people who were injured were reportedly taken to an area hospital following the 8 p.m. wreck.

Channel 69 News WFMZ-TV reported that the accident closed Rt. 33 southbound before the Lehigh River bridge, with traffic detoured onto Freemansburg Avenue.

WMFZ also reported that the highway was expected to be closed late Friday and early Saturday “for a prolonged period” for an accident reconstruction by a state police team.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast, who had not released the victim’s name or additional details about it as of late Sunday afternoon.

Note: This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.