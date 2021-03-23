Hellertown Girl Scout Hosting ‘Last Chance’ Cookie Sale

Contributed photo

Ten-year-old Angelina Valenti is a Hellertown-based Girl Scout with her eyes on the prize, as she hopes to sell 1,500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this season.

“She’s very competitive and is working hard to be the top cookie sales Girl Scout in the Lehigh Valley,” said Stacy Alla, Valenti’s mother.

Valenti is a third-year scout in the Bethlehem-based Girl Scout Troop 8422. She has earned the nickname “Angelina the Ballerina” because not only is she an avid Girl Scout, but she also participates in ballet and boxing.

She is now bringing that fighting spirit to her cookie sales by pursuing a lofty goal of selling 1,500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies–more than double her sales from last year.

That mission was made even more difficult due to the COVID pandemic, which has prevented Girl Scouts from selling cookies in ways they traditionally have, such as by setting up a cookie booth outside of local businesses or the post office.

“We have to (run booths) on our property, we’re not supposed to go door-to-door unless we know our neighbors,” Valenti said.

Those restrictions mean Valenti has had to sell much of her cookie stock out of a booth set up on her family’s property at 2673 Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township. The young entrepreneur is determined to sell her cookies, even braving the elements through a winter with historic snowfall totals.

“We sold a lot in the snow, that was fun,” Valenti said.

“We had a lot of sympathy buyers in the snow,” Alla joked.

One particular customer saw Valenti’s cookie booth as an opportunity not only to satisfy her sweet tooth, but also to send Alla and Valenti back inside to warm up by purchasing the rest of their supply that day.

“She picked up the rest of what we had so that we could go inside,” Valenti laughed.

Restrictions on the ways Girl Scouts can sell cookies during the pandemic have meant that booths in higher-traffic areas are ideal. Alla has found that their location is great, because they get a lot of traffic from people commuting home from New Jersey, where she says Girl Scout Cookie prices can be much higher.

“We get a lot of people who say, ‘We might as well buy more, because prices are almost double in New Jersey,’” Alla said.

Valenti is more than halfway to her goal, having sold 924 boxes so far. She is hoping to sell through her remaining cookies during her “Last Chance” cookie sale, which will take place this Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of her home, which is on the north side of the road between Lower Saucon Road and Ridge Drive.

“She’s worked so hard to design dozens of directional signs that we’re posting up around town and off the highway with arrows to the booth,” Alla said.

This weekend’s sale will serve not only as a way to help a young entrepreneur accomplish her mission, but also as a chance for Girl Scout Cookie lovers to get their hands on the sometimes hard-to-find cookies.

Alla notes that Girl Scout Cookies have been in high demand this year, and all varieties are currently sold out from the online cookie store. Valenti, however, still has boxes for sale of some of the most popular varieties, including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Lemonades and Shortbreads.

Due to the high demand, Valenti is completely sold out of all other varieties.

Valenti will be accepting cash, Zelle, Cash App and Venmo at this weekend’s sale.