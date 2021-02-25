Watch: Fountain Hill Public Works Removes Snow from Streets

The public works department in Fountain Hill is getting a helping hand from Mother Nature this week as crews attempt to remove large snow piles from borough streets.

A three-man crew using heavy equipment was hard at work removing snow from along North Hoffert Street Wednesday, where the piles have placed parking at a premium.

With temperatures well into the 40s, the snow was also rapidly melting as large piles of it were being scooped up and loaded into a dump truck to be hauled away.

Other local municipal public works departments including Hellertown’s have had their hands full with snow removal operations this month, as storm after storm has deposited it tons of it on streets. As recently as Tuesday the area saw accumulating snow, although all of it–and then some–has since melted, thanks to milder temperatures and sunshine.

The milder weather is forecast to continue beyond the weekend, although there remains a chance of snow and sleet Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.