How are the Roads, Two Days after Snowstorm Ended?

It’s been about 24 hours since a historic snowstorm ended with two-plus feet of snow on the ground for many in the Saucon Valley area, and a large-scale cleanup is under way.

The good news is that as of Wednesday, most major roads are not only passable, but dry and down to blacktop (see photos, below). Motorists should be aware, however, that icy patches could form in areas where there has been melting of snow, particulary at night.

In Hellertown borough, some alleys and side streets remained at least partially snow- and slush-covered Wednesday, as the main focus of public works employees and contractors has turned to removing mountains of snow along the sides of Main Street.

That work was taking place in the 600 block of Main Street Wednesday afternoon, with a variety of heavy equipment in use to cut away at the snow pack and free up parking.

Borough officials said Tuesday that crews will also be removing snow from intersections around town where visibility has been compromised due to snowpiles at the corners.

In Lower Saucon Township, most main and secondary roads appeared to be in similarly good condition. State roads that are plowed and treated by PennDOT–such as Rt. 378–also appeared mainly dry and free of ice or snow.

Since opening all roads Tuesday, the township’s public works crew has been actively working to open all pipes and inlet basins to help limit flooding, an email announcement from the township said.

“They are pushing back snow piled at intersections to improve sight distance,” it added.

Due to the amount of snow that fell and the limited number of public works staff most municipalities employ, the cleanup efforts along local roads will likely continue for days.

“This will take time to get going and complete,” an email from Hellertown officials stressed.

Any additional snowfall in the coming days could obviously compound the efforts.

Hellertown borough remains under a snow emergency until further notice, meaning parking is still restricted on snow emergency routes. The same is true in some other local municipalities, although Lower Saucon Township has lifted its snow emergency.

Note: The photos below were taken Wednesday and may not be representative of all local road conditions at the current time. For questions and comments about local road conditions, contact staff at either Hellertown borough or Lower Saucon Township. Questions about conditions on state-owned roads–such as Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township–should be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.