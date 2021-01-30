Hellertown Declares Snow Emergency, Storm Could Dump 11-15 Inches

The borough of Hellertown has issued a snow emergency ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to arrive Sunday evening and bring heavy snow to eastern Pennsylvania.

Eleven to 15 inches of snow are possible in the Lehigh Valley, according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for 5 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. The warning covers Lehigh, Northampton and Upper Bucks counties.

The snow emergency in the borough will take effect at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Vehicles parked on snow emergency routes in Hellertown must be moved by that time.

It will remain in effect until further notice.

Borough officials also asked residents with driveways to park in them–instead of on their street–if possible, and reminded residents who live next to fire hydrants to keep them free of snow and ice.

“For those residents on secondary, non-emergency routes, please make every attempt to remove your vehicle from the street or with your neighbors to park all vehicles on one side,” an email from the borough said. “Do not park within 15 feet of an intersection or 20 feet of a stop sign. This will allow our plows to more thoroughly remove snow from the street and intersection.”

For residents who live along snow emergency routes, the borough is opening its public parking lots if they need to use them. The lots are located at Water Street Park, Dimmick Park, Tobias Drive and the Hellertown Post Office (Delaware Avenue). Residents are advised that if they opt to park in them, they do so at their own risk.

As of Saturday, the borough said no interruption in garbage collection is anticipated Monday, however the pickup schedule is subject to change.

The National Weather Service said the snow could linger in the area through early Tuesday morning, with “the highest snow totals and snowfall rates…most likely to occur late Monday” in eastern Pennsylvania.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the NWS warned. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute (Monday).”

For more information about snow emergencies and snow removal in Hellertown, visit the borough website. Residents can also register to receive email notifications, and follow the borough on Facebook for updates.