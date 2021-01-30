Saucon Valley Breaks Bangor

Chad Shirk’s Saucon Valley Panthers concluded the regular wrestling season on Saturday with a morning tussle at Bangor. After dropping their season opener to Notre Dame two weeks ago, Bangor was riding a wave of success with six consecutive wins. On paper, this looked as if it would be an entertaining matchup.

With the match beginning at the 106 pound weight class, Saucon Valley was awarded back to back forfeits to Aaliyanna Mateo and Sophia Riehl (113). Saucon sophomore Ty Pfizenmayer (215) was also awarded a forfeit later in the match. Before the match even started, Saucon was spotted and 18-0 advantage.

When the wrestling actually started, however, it was Bangor senior Allen Klaver who got things rolling. Klaver cut the Panthers 12-0 lead in half with a fall over Ermal Duka (120).

Perhaps Duka’s loss was a wake-up call. Of the nine weight classes yet to be wrestled, the Panthers did not lose a single bout. Saucon registered pins from Connor Nicholas (126), Mason Beckowski (138), Jake Jones (172), Ty Csencsits (189) and Mick Sullivan (285). Nicholas trailed 4-2 late in the third period and hit a Hail-Mary to record his fall with less than a second remaining in his match. Beckowski, Jones and Sullivan all recorded first period pins. Sullivan, at heavyweight, flattened his opponent in only :26 seconds.

The Panthers also picked up bonus points from Travis Riefenstahl’s 20-5 tech-fall (132) and a 14-2 major-decision from Liam Scrivanich (160). Riefenstahl followed up an 8-1, first period lead with a 16-4 advantage to end the second. He closed the deal with a reversal to start the third period and then added an additional takedown. Scrivanich used three takedowns and three near-falls to seal his victory over previously undefeated senior, Jared Reto. Both Riefenstahl and Scrivanich are sophomores.

Saucon Valley also earned decisions from juniors Cael Markle (145) and Chris Arciuolo (152). Markle defeated Bangor’s Caidan Poff 5-0. It was a good win for Markle as Poff, a junior, was a 3A regional qualifier last season. Arciuolo was able to get back in the win column after a tough loss Wednesday by defeating junior Alex Klaver 12-5. Klaver entered the contest with a 6-1 record.

Saucon Valley 63, Bangor 6

106- Aaliyana Mateo Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

113- Sophia Riehl Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

120- Allen Klaver Sr. B, fall Ermal Duka Sr. SV, 2:50

126- Connor Nicholas Jr. SV, fall Landon Uhler Jr. B, 5:59

132- Travis Riefenstahl So. SV, tech-fall Zach Poff Sr. B, 20-5

138- Mason Beckowski So. SV, fall Robert Curley Sr. B, 1:42

145- Cael Markle Jr. SV, decision Caidan Poff Jr. B, 5-0

152- Chris Arciuolo Jr. SV, decision Alex Klaver Jr. B, 12-5

160- Liam Scrivanich So. SV, major-decision Jared Reto Sr. B, 14-2

172- Jake Jones So. SV, fall Sam Woolverton Fr. B, :51

189- Ty Csencsits Jr. SV, fall Gabe Woolverton Jr. B, 5:15

215- Ty Pfizenmayer So. SV, winner by forfeit

285- Mick Sullivan Sr. SV, fall Jose Fuentes-Maldonado So. B, :26

Coach’s Quote: Saucon Valley wrestling coach Chad Shirk on why the Panthers will not be participating in the Colonial League Championship Duals. “We have been blessed to be able to complete all of our scheduled matches for the regular season. And, with the individual postseason fast approaching, our staff did not want to take any increased chances of being exposed to COVID.”

Up Next: Due to COVID concerns, Saucon has reluctantly passed on the Colonial League Duals. At this point it is unclear what future path the Panthers will take as far competing in the District XI Duals. However, it is certain that Saucon will, at the very least, continue training for the District XI Individual tournament which is scheduled for February 20th .

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!