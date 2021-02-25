Arlene G. Koch, 75, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Arlene G. Koch, 75, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of John C. Koch. Arlene was born in Fountain Hill on Nov. 20, 1945 to the late Gilbert Hetrick and Marion V. (Clauser) Berger. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Arlene was the role model for her children and grandchildren; a wonderful and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She did enjoy her frequent trips to the casinos, especially winning and also playing bingo.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 54 years; children: John B. of Appleton, Wisc., Heather M. (George J.) Gress of Bethlehem, Heidi L. Cushard of Lansdale; grandchildren: Brian C. Koch, Hunter L. Gress, Abigail J. Gress, Drake C. Cushard, Zoey G. Cushard; sister: Jackie Dauernheim of Bethlehem; stepsister: Carol Berger of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by daughter: Jeniene G. Koch (Sept. 21, 2006); siblings: Willard Hetrick, Geraldine Curzi.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.