Man Loses Nearly $30,000 in ‘Auto Broker’ Scam, Police Say

A Milford Township, Bucks County man lost nearly $30,000 in an online automotive scam earlier this month, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Thursday.

In a news release, police said the 67-year-old victim of a theft by deception “believed he was purchasing a 1957 Chevrolet 3600 from an online listing.”

The purported seller of the vehicle told the man “that he used an ‘auto broker’ to sell vehicles, as it was the same as going to a dealership,” police said.

On Feb. 3, “the victim transferred $29,400 to a bank located in Buffalo, N.Y., as directed by a sales manager of the ‘auto broker,'” the account continued. However, after doing so, police said he lost contact with both individuals and never received the classic car he believed he was buying.