Former Pa. Health Secretary Grilled During Capitol Hill Hearing

By |
Print More
Rachel Levine Health Secretary Transphobia

Commonwealth Media Services

Former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine was questioned about topics ranging from gender reassignment surgery to the state’s COVID-19 response during her tenure in a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. (FILE PHOTO)

Pennsylvania’s former top health official at her Senate confirmation hearing Thursday faced a tirade from a Republican senator about gender-affirmation surgery for minors, as well as criticism about the state’s response to the pandemic.

Leave a Review or Comment