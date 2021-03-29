SV Youth Sports To Host Flag-Football League

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

It wasn’t quite an NFL combine, but there were definitely some similarities. The Saucon Valley athletic fields were overrun this past Saturday morning by approximately 120 energetic youngsters in grades 1-6. Their purpose was to show off their football skills under the watchful eyes of the Saucon Valley youth football coaches. Saucon Valley Youth Sports with the help of Coach Brad Trembler and his Saucon Valley high school players are working together to sponsor a spring youth flag-football league.

Once the individual evaluations are deciphered, the players will be divided into twelve competitive teams that will comprise two divisions. The first division will consist of four teams made up from student-athletes in grades 1-3. The other eight teams in the second division will be selected out of the kids from grades 4-6. Most of the athletes are from Saucon Valley, but a few players from Salisbury, Southern Lehigh and Bethlehem also took part in the running, passing and catching skills evaluation process.

Coach’s Quote “Our primary goal is to get kids interested in football and get more kids to pursue tackle football. Maybe this can even help build a stronger high school program in the future, too.” Saucon Valley Youth Sports President, Eric Wolf

Game play, which will follow NFL Flag Football rules, is scheduled to start on Saturday morning, April 17th and run for six consecutive weeks. The season will then conclude, following a week off, with a single-elimination tournament to be held on June 5th. All games will be played on the fields at Saucon Valley School District’s upper campus. This is going to be a whole lot of fun!