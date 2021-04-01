Jane L. (Hoover) Kemmerer, 86, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jane L. (Hoover) Kemmerer, 86, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Kemmerer, who died April 10, 2016. Jane was born in Wilson Borough on June 19, 1934 to the late Orville and Violet (Kressman) Hoover. She was a 1952 graduate of Easton High School. Jane was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she sang on the choir for 51 years and was a Sunday School teacher and past head of the Altar Guild. Jane was a Girl Scout leader in Hellertown and active in the PTA at Wolf’s school.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Letty L. (Jeffrey) Petruno of Hellertown; Kelly R. (Kristin) Kemmerer of Hanover Township; Kerry L. (Kim) Kemmerer of Hellertown; brother: Wilmer A. (Barbara) of Sorento, Fla.; grandchildren: Torey Petruno, Kelsey Kemmerer, Kody Kemmerer, Kenzi Kemmerer, Kory Kemmerer, Kelly Kemmerer and Karter Kemmerer; great grandchildren: Emma and Carson Petruno.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Please make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church Memorial Fund and/or the Church Choir Fund, First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.