Win Up to $350 in Lower Saucon Historical Society’s Photo Contest

Do you love to take pictures of historic locations in the Saucon Valley area? If you do, you’ll probably want to enter the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s “History Through Photography” contest.

The society is sponsoring the contest through September 2021.

Applicants of all ages may submit up to five different color photos of their own taken of historic buildings in the Saucon Valley, i.e. in Lower Saucon Township or Hellertown.

“Judges will look for sharp focus, good composition, color, contrast, lighting and interesting subject,” a LSTHS announcement about the contest said.

Each entry must include:

The title of the photo

A description of the type of building or structure

Location: Where was the photo taken?

Photographer’s name

An example description provided by the LSTHS reads thusly: “‘Spring House’ on Old Philadelphia Pike near Seidersville in Lower Saucon Township, by Jane Smith.”

Photos should be submitted electronically. They should be at least 300 dpi .jpg/.jpeg files and should be emailed to lshistorical@gmail.com with the subject line “2021 Photo Contest.” All entries are due by Sept. 1, 2021.

The cash prizes for the winning entries are as follows:

First Place: $350

Second Place and Third Place: $100 each

Honorable Mention: $25 each

The first, second and third place winners will have their photographs exhibited on the historical society’s website, in its newsletter and on social media. Saucon Source will also share the winning photographs with our readers.

For more information about the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society, visit their website.