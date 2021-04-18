Cleaning Up Lower Saucon: LSTHS Members Retrieve Roadside Litter

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

The weather was seasonably chilly for a volunteer effort to clean up a rural road Saturday, so the hot coffee that was available for the litter picker-uppers was much appreciated.

The volunteers who gathered at the historic Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse for a roadside cleanup on Countryside Lane are members of the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society, who regularly clean it up as part of the township’s Adopt-a-Road program.

Since many roads weren’t cleaned in 2020, because of restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a substantial accumulation of litter in places.

The Adopt-a-Road program requires each sponsoring organization or business to clean up a designated section of a township roadway at least twice each year; typically every spring and fall. Bethlehem Landfill provides the cleanup supplies and the township’s public works department retrieves the bagged litter from alongside the road. In return for the donation of their time, the adopter is recognized with a sign posted along the road.

At present all of the available roads in the township have been adopted, according to the township’s website.

Photos by Chris Christian