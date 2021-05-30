2 Saucon Valley Students Graduate from Colonial IU 20

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Two special Saucon Valley students graduated through Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 in an hour-long virtual ceremony May 27. The ceremony began with a photo montage presentation of all of the IU 20 graduates, set to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

In his opening remarks, IU 20 Director Dr. Christopher Wolfel spoke of the connections between school districts and the Intermediate Unit, which provides services to students from 13 districts and three career and technical centers across a three-county area. He thanked the teachers and families for their commitment to the graduates’ education.

Guest speaker Jonathan Wolfel, a U.S. Army veteran and Christopher Wolfel’s father, reminded the members of this year’s class that they reached graduation because of their own perseverance and exhorted them to “never stop learning.”

“Most important, remember, it was your hard work that got you here,” said Jonathan Wolfel, “and for that reason, I am honored to be here with you this evening.”

Along with Class of 2021 Speaker Nick Dorion, Jonathan Wolfel led virtual attendees in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

While some students received their diplomas during the ceremony, Director Wolfel said others were delivered in person to students.

He and Dorion hand-delivered them, arriving at students’ homes in an IU 20 school bus.

Dorion thanked his teachers for everything he learned and his family for all they taught him.

“I want to thank you for teaching me everything I should know for the future,” he said.

Dorion concluded his remarks by congratulating the class of 2021, who were then recognized individually by their teachers, with district representatives also in attendance.

Alexander Svolos of Saucon Valley attended Colonial Academy, where his teacher was Meghan Kutzler.

“He was a breath of fresh air to have in my classroom,” Kutzler said. “He will always be remembered for his love of the American flag and his noble way of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Kutzler also spoke of Alex’s special love of clocks during the graduation ceremony.

Alex wore a red white and blue lei over his gown and waved an American flag as his teacher spoke of his patriotism.

Cecelia Kohn attended Saucon Valley High School, where her teacher was Kelsey McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said her former pupil was “an absolute joy to have in my classroom for the past for years.”

She called her “independent, well-mannered” and “a hard worker” who loves competitive games, reading, watching music videos, bowling and horseback riding.

McLaughlin spoke of Cecelia’s dual love of horses and bowling. Cecelia smiled throughout the presentation.

A recording of the entire graduation ceremony may be viewed on YouTube.

Created half a century ago by the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the state’s system of 29 intermediate units provides services to children–many of whom have special needs–in an efficient manner that prioritizes the delivery of educational programs across multiple school districts.

On behalf of Saucon Source, congratulations to Cecilia, Alexander and all of the 2021 Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 graduates.