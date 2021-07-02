Fish for Free in Pennsylvania on the Fourth of July

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re into celebrating our nation’s birthday in the Great Outdoors, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is giving you the opportunity to do that, with reel in hand–and no fishing license required–this Sunday, which is Independence Day.

It’s also Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania, thanks to the commission, which oversees and regulates recreation on the Commonwealth’s many public waterways and lakes.

How does Fish-for-Free Day work?

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, no fishing license is required to fish in Pennsylvania, for both residents and non-residents. Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. However, all other fishing regulations–including season and creel limits–still apply, according to the commission.

Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or on the PFBC website, FishandBoat.com.

During the holiday weekend, the PFBC is reminding anglers who will be fishing from boats to follow a basic safety checklist before and during each boating adventure. Boaters should always wear a life jacket, never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs, take a basic boating safety course, have a float plan to let others know when and where they’ll be boating, and have proper boat registrations or launch permits.

From July 2-4, the Fish and Boat Commission said Waterways Conservation officers will be participating in Operation Dry Water, which is an enhanced Boating Under the Influence enforcement effort. In Pennsylvania, as in other states, it is illegal to operate any watercraft while impaired.

“The blood alcohol limit for boat operators is .08 percent, and WCOs are trained to recognize signs of impairment and conduct sobriety tests on the water,” a commission news release said. “Penalties for BUI include fines, loss of boating privileges and imprisonment.”

Are you planning to celebrate Independence Day with a gathering or day trip? Check out our Fourth of July local buying guide as well as our guide to fun things to do in the area!