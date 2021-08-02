Cash, Cards, Clothes Stolen from Vehicles, Police Say

At least two vehicles in Milford Township were broken into and had items of value removed from them last week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Sunday.

In a news release, police said the vehicles were parked on or near Trumbauersville Road at the time.

They identified them as a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2008 Jeep.

Included in the list of items that were reported stolen were a driver’s license, a Social Security card, an American Heritage debit card, $300 in cash, a cracked rose gold iPhone 7, a Coach wallet, a Vera Bradley purse and “recently purchased shirts and pants from Under Armour and Sperry” valued at $182, police said.

The release indicated that the thefts were reported to state police on the morning of July 25.

