Cash, Cards, Clothes Stolen from Vehicles, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

At least two vehicles in Milford Township were broken into and had items of value removed from them last week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Sunday.

In a news release, police said the vehicles were parked on or near Trumbauersville Road at the time.

They identified them as a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2008 Jeep.

Included in the list of items that were reported stolen were a driver’s license, a Social Security card, an American Heritage debit card, $300 in cash, a cracked rose gold iPhone 7, a Coach wallet, a Vera Bradley purse and “recently purchased shirts and pants from Under Armour and Sperry” valued at $182, police said.

The release indicated that the thefts were reported to state police on the morning of July 25.