Man Accused of Assaulting Nursing Home Staff While Removing Uncle

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A man who was apparently determined to remove a family member from an Upper Bucks nursing home assaulted staff members as he did so last week, according to state police.

In a news release Sunday, state troopers from the Dublin barracks said the unnamed 49-year-old from Quakertown traveled to Valley Manor Rehabilitation & Care Center on Rt. 309 in Springfield Township Friday at around 5 p.m., where he then allegedly “forced his way to his uncle’s room…placed him in a wheelchair and proceeded to exit the building.”

Police said two nursing home employees tried to stop the man in order “to conduct proper discharge policies,” but he refused and roughed them up, allegedly pushing one staff member to the ground and grabbing a Registered Nurse by the back of her shirt before shoving her.

Police identified the alleged victims as a 40-year-old woman from Trexlertown and a 34-year-old woman from Hatboro.

According to the release, after the man fled the area police made contact with him over the phone. They said he “refused to be interviewed in person and disconnected the call.”

Police said the man has “no fixed address” and will be the subject of an arrest warrant for two counts of simple assault that is to be issued via Bucks County District Court 07-3-03.

The news release didn’t indicate whether the nursing home resident was still in the company of his nephew or what his current condition is.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, Bucks County.