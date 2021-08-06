Theresa M. Ganssle, 59, of Fountain Hill (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Theresa M. Ganssle, 59, of Fountain Hill, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of Dennis R. Ganssle. Theresa was born in Allentown on Dec. 3, 1961 to Richard Sipos of Allentown and the late Annette L. (Weil) Sipos. She was a travel agent for AAA, Easton, for five years; Sales Coordinator at Comfort Suites, Bethlehem, for 10 years; and worked at DeSales University in the Cafeteria Department for five years. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, and St. Bernard’s, Bethlehem. Theresa loved music and enjoyed traveling.

In addition to her husband of 31 years; father; children: Jason S. Sipos of Hellertown, Chadwick J. Ganssle and Amber L. Ganssle both of Fountain Hill; brothers: Richard D. of Allentown, Matthew S. (Kimberley) of Portsmouth, Va.; grandchildren: Chase S. Sipos, Paul R. Ganssle.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.