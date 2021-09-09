Aldi Plans to Hire 20,000 Ahead of Holiday Season

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you’re in the market for a new job, you might not have to look any further than your neighborhood supermarket.

Grocery retailer ALDI, which operates about 2,100 stores in 37 states, has announced that it is hiring more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to support its continued growth across the country and prepare for the busy 2021 holiday season.

According to a news release, available positions include store associate, cashier, stocker and warehouse associate.

In addition to its stores, ALDI operates 25 warehouses, one of which is located in Center Valley, Lehigh County.

To help recruit new employees, ALDI announced that it will host a National Hiring Week from Monday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 24, during which stores and warehouses will have interview events to fill their available positions.

“ALDI now offers even higher wages, having recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees,” the news release noted. “The new average national starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and position.”

Aldi employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs and paid time off.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” said Dave Rinaldo, co-president, ALDI U.S. “Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

The news release noted that ALDI team members take pride in working for the company, which is why it’s been named a National Top Workplace by Energage from 2017 to 2021. ALDI has also been honored by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers six times since 2015, it noted, and recently received a 2021 “Great Place to Work” certification based on an employee survey about company culture.

Interested candidates can view open positions in the area and apply online at careers.aldi.us/now-hiring. Individuals interested in jobs at ALDI’s Center Valley warehouse–where associates are earning $21 an hour or more to start–should click here.

Locally, ALDI operates stores at 2510 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem; 4034 Jandy Blvd., Nazareth; 1856 Catasauqua Road, Allentown; 2540 Macarthur Road, Whitehall; 950 Mill Creek Road, Allentown; 606 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown; and 1316 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg, N.J.

According to the news release, due to the number of stores ALDI is planning to open, it is “on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.”